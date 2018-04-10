IPL 2018: Shah Rukh Khan cheers for KKR with daughter Suhana

Bollywood actor and co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders Shah Rukh Khan gestures towards the crowd as he walks around the venue with his daughter Suhana Khan after his team won the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the VIVO IPL cricket T20 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Kolkata, India. (AFP)

Shah Rukh Khan, makes phone call as he watch a match during VIVO IPL cricket T20 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Kolkata, India. (AP)

Shah Rukh Khan talks with his daughter Suhana Khan as they watch a game during VIVO IPL cricket T20 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Kolkata. (AP)

