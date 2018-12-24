Irina Shayk announced as new face of Marc Jacobs Beauty

By Bang

Irina Shayk has been announced as Marc Jacobs Beauty's newest face for 2019.

The 32-year-old Russian model will make her debut for the brand in a new campaign shot by photographer David Sims which launches in January 2019 and Irina admits it is an "honour" to collaborate with a brand she has "admired" for so long.

In a statement, she said: "I've loved and admired Marc for his wonderful fashions and overarching vision of beauty. It's such an honor to represent Marc Jacobs Beauty in my home country."

The brunette beauty - who has 21-month-old daughter Lea De Seine with her actor boyfriend Bradley Cooper, 43 - will make a personal appearance at Sephora in Moscow next month to launch the campaign.

Speaking about why Irina was chosen to represent Marc Jacobs Beauty, Tara Loftis - who is Vice President of Marketing at Kendo Brands whom created the makeup range with Marc Jacobs - said: "When we entered Russia earlier in the year, we knew we wanted to have someone who inherently matched the beauty and strength of the region. Irina was a natural choice, and we're thrilled to add her to the group of impressive women who have represented Marc Jacobs Beauty."

Irina is the latest star to represent Marc Jacobs Beauty, as she follows in the footsteps of Jessica Lange, Kaia Gerber, Edie Campbell, Winona Ryder and Adwoa Aboah.

Kate Moss' daughter, Lila Moss, 16, became a face of the brand in October.