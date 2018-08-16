Ishaan reacts to Mira’s trolls

By Sanskriti Media

As Shahid Kapoor’s wife made her modelling debut endorsing a brand for older women, she was trolled incessantly on social media.

Ask her brother in law Ishaan Khatter for his reaction and Ishaan is rather forthcoming. “I do have an opinion on this, but I do not want to expand too much. There is a lot of frustration in people There are a lot of people who get overtly judgemental on the internet Having said that everyone has alright to their opinion For me it is important move and grow as an artiste and as a person and I do not find negativity helpful in that. So, I try and keep myself away from it. Sometimes I find it amusing too. Unfortunately, the larger part of it is humourless and falls flat,” he says.

Meanwhile, even as the Shashank Khaitan directed film Dhadak made and released at a cost of Rs 35 crores has crossed Rs 72 crores at the domestic box office in the third week, Ishaan has not signed any new film, but says that he is in the process. “Hopefully a film soon but nothing that I can talk about as yet,” is all he reveals. As for Janhvi Kapoor, she too hasn’t signed on the dotted line. “I don’t know what’s not next. Hopefully there are many things. I cannot say I have not had an offer,” she reveals.