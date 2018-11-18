It’s a girl for Neha and Angad!

By Sanskriti Media

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed a baby girl, their first child, on Sunday morning. Neha and Angad surprised everyone with their hush-hush wedding ceremony at a New Delhi Gurudwara in May this year. It was quite a hush-hush affair because Neha was already three months pregnant at that time and the couple did not want tongues wagging about the fact that she was pregnant before the wed given the nature of societal pressure in India.

Neha gave birth to the newest member of the family at Women's Hospital, located in Mumbai’s Khar area.

Being brutally honest on Neha's talk show No Filter Neha recently, Angad Bedi revealed on how he actually revealed the story of Neha’s pregnancy to her parents: “Everything had to come from me. I had to really man up and speak. I just had to blurt it out and see the reaction,” he said.

The couple together confirmed Neha's pregnancy in August, a little over three months after their wedding. Last month Angad and Neha had thrown a baby shower for Neha.

We wish the couple all the best!