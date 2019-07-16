It’s WAR between Hrithik and Tiger

By Sanskriti Media

The Hrithik Vs Tiger film which is one of the most anticipated films of the year now has a title and it is called WAR. The film is about two of the best action and dance heroes of Bollywood – the well established Hrithik Roshan and he young and upcoming Tiger Shroff.

Earlier it was being rumoured that the film was called Fighters, but that did not turn out to be true. There was another rumours that the film could be called Dhoom 4, but then the officials at Yash Raj Films the producers of the film, denied it.

“The biggest action entertainer of the year will see both these incredible action stars push their bodies to the limit to pull off never-seen-before, death-defying action stunts that will keep you on the edge of your seats. YRF again innovated in marketing as it simply dropped the much-awaited teaser without any pre-promotion for maximum surprise and impact. War is set to be a visual spectacle for quintessential action cinema lovers as they would witness Hrithik and Tiger pull off jaw-dropping sequences as they try to beat each other,” reads a statement from Yash Raj Films.

Director Siddharth Anand who has made films like Bang Bang with Hrithik earlier says, “When you bring two of the biggest and the best action superstars of India in one film and pit them against each other, you need a title that justifies the promise of a massive showdown. Hrithik and Tiger will be seen going at each other ferociously and mercilessly and audiences will want to see who outwits whom in this incredible fight. WAR is the only title that could have delivered on this big promise and justifies the level of an action spectacle that the film is trying to present to audiences globally.”

The heroine of the film Vaani Kapoor who is paired romantically opposite Hrithik is also equally excited about the movie.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.