It was not a secret wedding: Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia secretly got married to Angad Bedi a few days ago. Angad made a public appearance at an event a few days ago and now it was Neha’s turn, albeit with Angad in tow. “The fact you know about it now means that it is not a secret anymore. It was not really a secret marriage, but it’s just that we are private people and like to keep it like that,” says Neha.

“It was a small and a private ceremony between two families. My father (cricketer Bishen Singh Bedi) wanted to keep it small. We wanted to keep it small,” says Angad.

As for a grand reception, Angad says that one has to wait.

“Between Neha and me, we know around 1400-1500 people. So, in order to accommodate all of them even I have to take Neha’s dates," he laughs.

The newlyweds are also thrilled about Angad’s upcoming film Soorma where he plays a hockey player along with Diljit Dosanjh.

“I liked the Soorma trailer a lot. I am a big fan of movies, but then, I am a bigger fan of sports as well. It was really a pleasure to see Angad star with Diljit and Taapsee under the direction of Shaad Ali. I had been watching him trying to practice the drag flick, but I did not expect something to see something so grand and beautiful,” exclaims Neha.