Iulia talks about playback debut

Iulia Vantur’s song in Sonam and Kareena Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding has become popular. Iulia has sung portions of the song Veere along with composer-singer Vishal Mishra apart from Aditi Singh Sharma, Dhvani Bhanushali, Nikita Ahuja and Payal Dev. It can be recalled that Iulia has already come out with a couple of singles as well with Himesh Reshammiya and others after having made her big screen debut in a song Umbakumm from the Atul Agnihotri produced film O Teri.

While the Romanian host and singer who is rumoured to be Salman’s girlfriend did not find a place in Khan’s ensemble Da-Bangg tour, Salman had earlier said that he would get her to be a part of the tour once she has few more songs in her kitty. “I haven’t seen many things coming.; I am enjoying them as they come. I am doing things I want to do. I sing for pleasure. I have no target, but I am enjoying the process. My job was a Tv host, but I am enjoying this,” says Iulia.

“There are a few more songs that are coming. I recorded them sometime back. The Veere Di Wedding song is out. It is a Vishal Mishra song and I am a part of that song. There will be three four songs more in some big films. I haven’t seen the film and it will be a statement from girls and it will be about women empowerment,” says Iulia.