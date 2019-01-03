Jacqueline joins Deepika, Kangana, Shraddha, Janhvi and Richa in biopic race

By Sanskriti Media

There will be six biopics on women in 2019, if all goes well according to plan.

Jacqueline Fernandez is essaying the role of Deborah Herold, a car Nicobari who survived the tsunami and went on to become a top cyclist in the world in a biopic based on her life. Daughter of an air-force officer, Deborah had spent a few days sitting on a tree when the tsunami hit Car Nicobar in 2004.

Jacqueline will need to spend a lot of time learning cycling and getting into shape because she is playing the role of a girl much younger than her. Deborah is 23 at the moment. The film has not been formally announced so far.

Meanwhile there are other Bollywood heroines in the biopic race in 2019. There is Deepika Padukone who plays the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in a biopic directed by Meghna Gulzar called Chhapaak.

Janhvi Kapoor recently started filming her first biopic – on the life of airforce pilot Gunjan Saxena.

Richa Chadda’s look as Shakeela is already making waves after the actress posted it on her social media handle.

Shraddha Kapoor has already shot her talkie portions for the film on shuttler Saina Nehwal and will be shooting her badminton portions in a few weeks from now.

First off the blocks however will be Kangana Ranaut, whose film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi which will hit the screens later this month.

We have already seen films and biopics on the lives of Mary Kom, Silk Smitha, Neerja Bhanot, Jessica Lal, Phoolan Devi, Haseena Parkar and Malavath Poorna. But six biopics on women in a year, is a first for Bollywood.