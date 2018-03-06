Jacqueline's smiling after being trolled?

Jacqueline Fernandez was trolled recently for smiling at Sridevi’s funeral. The actress reacts to being trolled. “Some trolls are baseless, I would like to say that you don’t dwell on them, you just move on,” says the actress who is still smiling because she has been confirmed as the heroine of the much awaited Kick 2 as well finding space in the sequel.

“Nadiadwala (producer-director Sajid Nadaidwala) has confirmed it. So yes, I am in Kick 2,” beams Jacqueline who is now working in her second film after Kick with Salman- Race 3.

“Race 3 going amazing. We are leaving next week to go to Abu Dhabi. I am looking forward to working with Remo (director) again and with Salman. It is a great team,” says the actress.