Jacqueline wants to be Ma Anand Sheela

Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the thick of Bollywood after her induction into the Salman Khan camp with Kick.

Jacqueline whose seventh sequel film Race 3 was released recently with Kick 2 also coming up (Earlier films have been Murder 2, Housefull 2, Race 2, Housefull 3, Judwaa 2, Baaghi 2) has been deeply inspired by the life and times of Osho and his close aide Ma Anand Sheela.

“If I was to do a biopic something I would suit a sports figure. But at the moment I have been watching Osho’s biopic and what has intrigued me has been Sheela’s role and character. I would love to play that,” says Jacqueline whose brand value has increased manifold in the last few years. Having made her debut nine years ago in Alladdin and followed by Jaane Kahaan Se Aayi Hai, both opposite Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline recently signed on to endorse an eye wear too mixing vision with fashion.

“I think my brand value has slowly and steadily has come about only because of the work I do and the imaging I do. I have always believed in the work and the commercial cinema I do. I have been working with good directors with great actors and great roles in fun commercial cinema,” says the actress.