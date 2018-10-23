Jada Pinkett Smith 'never wanted to marry' Will Smith

By Bang

Jada Pinkett Smith has admitted she "never wanted to marry" husband Will Smith, and cried all the way down the aisle during their 1997 nuptials.

The 47-year-old actress has "never really agreed" with the idea of tying the knot so she was "so upset" at being put under pressure to wed Will in 1997, and to make matters worse she was undergoing a "horrible" pregnancy with the couple's son Jaden, who is now 20, at the time.

She said: "I was under so much pressure being a young actress - being young, pregnant, I was just like, I didn't know what to do. But I knew I never wanted to be married.

"My first trimester was horrible. And I was so upset that I had to have a wedding. I was so p***ed. I went crying down the freaking aisle, I cried the whole way down the aisle.

"I just never really agreed with the construct. I still don't.

"Till death do us part is real for me, but all of the rules and all of the ideas. This title, 'wife', the accepted conventional definition of wife in the paradigm - I'm not that."

However, Will, 50, had the opposite view to his wife about their wedding day, and couldn't wait to get hitched.

He said: "There wasn't a day in my life that I wanted anything other than being married and having a family.

"From literally five years old, I was picturing what my family would be."