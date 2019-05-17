Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are 'so great' together

By Bang

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have got the seal of approval of his eldest daughter Corinne, who says they are "so great" together.

The 'Django Unchained' star and the 'Dawson's Creek' actress have got the seal of approval from Jamie's eldest daughter Corinne, who praised the duo as "wonderful".

She said: "They are so great and Katie is always so chic. They were wonderful."

Katie and Jamie made their debut as a couple at the 2019 Met Gala but they have been together for around six years.

She added to People magazine: "It was my dad's first Met Gala."

Meanwhile, a source previously claimed Jamie and Katie were getting "more comfortable" in their relationship and were keeping their romance so under wraps because they have both been in public relationships before and they understand how difficult it is.

A source said: "Katie was really letting loose and dancing... They're starting to be more comfortable about their relationship. They'd both been in public relationships before. They care about each other a lot and they tried to stay as quiet as possible because they didn't want to ruin that ... Jamie brings a lot of joy and happiness into her life. They've definitely become more serious."

And Katie's number one priority is her daughter Suri, 13, who she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

The insider added: "She's an amazing mom. She'll choose her family over him any day ... When they're together it works. When they're not, they're on their own. It's what works for them ... Katie found happiness with Katie first. She's worked really hard since the divorce and she's finally gotten to a place where she's made a name for herself and can be her own person. She's back to her old self and it's great to watch."