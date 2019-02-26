Jamie Foxx reportedly declares himself single

By Bang

Jamie Foxx reportedly claimed he was single during a post-Oscars bash on Sunday.

The 51-year-old actor seemingly confirmed that he is no longer dating Katie Holmes after revealing his relationship status on stage whilst performing at the Entertainment Studios Oscar Gala Supporting Children's Hospital Los Angeles at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel.

A source told Us Weekly: "It was very nonchalant, while he was referring to married and single couples, he just dropped the line, 'I'm single.'"

The Oscar-winner is also believed to have attended Beyonce and Jay-Z's post-Oscars bash at Chateau Marmont with former 'Gossip Girl' star Jessica Szohr, 33, on Sunday night.

They also made an appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, but Jessica reportedly spent most of the evening with her model pal Alexis Rupp.

Katie, 40 - who has a 12-year-old daughter called Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise - and the 'Django Unchained' star were first romantically linked to each other for the first time back in 2013, but the pair subsequently spent years insisting that they were merely just good friends.

However, the high profile duo finally went public with their relationship in September 2017, when they were pictured holding hands while walking along a beach.

A source previously revealed Jamie and Katie live "very independent lives".

They shared: "They've always lived very independent lives, but try to make time to see each other. It's not uncommon for them to go long stretches without seeing each other. And they're still very, very private. You're not going to hear or see every time they're together because they don't flaunt their relationship in public."

Katie was reportedly banned from dating for five years due to a clause included in her divorce from Tom, which was settled in 2012 following six years of marriage.

As a result, the pair went to some lengths to hide their romance, with Jamie previously branding speculation they were an item "fake news" and describing such reports as "hilarious".