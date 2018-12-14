Janhvi Kapoor gets her first award

By Sanskriti Media

Even before the Indian awards season has begun, the Norwegian consulate presented a special award called the Shooting Star of The Year for Janhvi Kapoor's performance in Dhadak.

The event also saw the screening of the Norwegian entry to the Oscars What Will People say starring Adil Hussain who was Janhvi’s mother Sridevi’s co -star in English Vinglish.

“Thanks for having me here. It is an honour to be in the presence of esteemed guests and excited to see this film. This award means a lot to me. Any type of encouragement is great and this award means a lot too,’ says Janhvi.

The actress was accompanied by her father Boney Kapoor. The Kapoors reached late and he started with apologies and then went into a humorous mode. “Am I here just as a father or is there something for me too?” Boney then went on to express happiness at his daughter’s first award. “I am happy and proud of the achievements of my children and my family members be it my daughter or son (Arjun),” said Boney Kapoor.