Janhvi’s Gunjan look before Sara’s release

By Sanskriti Media

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan may deny that they are competitors but the media is watching them closely.

As Sara’s second film is slated for release, the look of Janhvi Kapoor in her second film on the Gunjan Saxena biopic is now out.

Flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena along with Flight Lieutenant Srividya Rajan were India’s first two women who flew choppers to evacuate injured Indian soldiers from Kargil 18 years ago braving enemy fire in northern Kashmir. Saxena’s brother and father too were in the army and Gunjan who is a combat aviator is now married to an IAF chopper pilot and was awarded the Shaurya Chakra. Gunjan is one of the 25 young women who formed the first batch of women IAF trainee pilots.

“Janhvi’s look as Gunjan has been leaked at an appropriate time and interestingly both Sara as well as Janhvi’s films (SImmba and Gunjan biopic) are being bankrolled by Karan Johar. Janhvi’s next film is also for Karan Johar which is the multi-starrer Takht,” says a trade source.

Angad Bedi will be one of Janhvi’s co actors in the Gunjan biopic.