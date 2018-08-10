Janhvi shocked at Takht casting with Alia and Kareena!

By Sanskriti Media

There has been a lot of buzz about Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor being cast together and then about Janhvi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt coming together for another film. And now we know that all three have been cast together in a film along with a horde of other stars.

Meanwhile Janhvi Kapoor and Team Dhadak celebrated their success bash on Thursday night and the actress was also in a celebratory mood as she had just heard the news on her being cast in Karan Johar’s directorial venture Takht. But then the announcement did bring in an element of surprise.

“I don’t know how to react because even I am shocked and happy. I do not know how to react. I am feeling eternally grateful and blessed that Karan has allowed me to be a part of his film,” says Janhvi about her second film.

The actress is guarded now about giving out any reaction on details on the film which will see her rub shoulders with Alia Bhatt as well as Kareena Kapoor apart from Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal. “I don’t want to say anything much because I am so excited. I am overwhelmed and I just want to now do my job quietly,” says the actress and daugther of late actress Sridevi.