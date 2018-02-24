Jaya Bachchan dance goes viral

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, wife of Amitabh Bachchan is always seen as a reticent woman in past many years. But the internet has been taken by storm by her dancing at actor Mohit Marwah’s wedding.

Mohit has appeared in only two films – Fugly and Raagdesh - but his wedding was attended by a lot of celebrities because he happens to be the cousin of Sonam and Arjun Kapoor and has ties with many Bollywood celebs.

While everyone is used to seeing Aishwarya, Abhishek and Amitabh Bachhcan dancing in the recent past, Jaya who used to be adeent dancer during her acting days was seen dancing to actor Govinda’s song Ishq hai suhana… from the film Coolie No 1 with abandon. She was also chatting with the host in the midst of the dance.

For a change someone else from the Bachchan family is trending and it is for a pleasant reason.