Jenna Dewan upset that Channing Tatum has moved on with Jessie J

By Bang

According to New Weekly Magazine, Jenna Dewan is unhappy that her estranged husband Channing Tatum has embarked on a relationship with Jessie J so soon after they split.

The 37-year-old actress recently filed for divorce from Channing - with whom she has five-year-old daughter Everly - following their split in April, and although she has just started dating Tony Award-winning actor Steve Kazee she has been shocked by how serious his new relationship with the British pop star has gotten since they got together a few months ago.

A source told Australia's New Weekly Magazine: "Although they're acting like it's still pretty casual, they're actually very into each other. It's got to be painful [for Jenna] to see Channing moving on in this way. Although they're both dating, she didn't expect him to get serious with someone else this quickly."

And Jenna is said to be dreading the moment Channing, 38, and Jessie, 30, decide to go public with their relationship and tell the world they're an item.

The source added: "When Channing and Jessie do decide to go public with their relationship, that's going to be tough for her to come to terms with."

The 'Magic Mike' hunk has been showing his commitment to Jessie by "flying around the US" to support the 'Bang Bang' hitmaker at her concerts.

Channing attended Jessie's show in Houston, Texas, on Sunday (28.10.18) and is "working around the clock" to ensure he's still a doting father to his daughter Everly, whilst also spending as much time as he can with Jessie.

A source said: "Channing is like her biggest fan. He flies all over the US to attend her concerts. He works around the clock, loves being a dad and has a decent relationship with Jenna. Jessie J is also dedicated to her career and has a real sense of humour. She likes to have a good time. It is an exciting time for both of them.

Jenna Dewan reportedly dating new man

Jenna Dewan is reportedly romancing actor Steve Kazee, after officially filing for divorce from Channing Tatum earlier this month.

The 37-year-old actress recently filed for divorce from her estranged husband Channing Tatum - with whom she has five-year-old daughter Everly - following their split in April, and it seems she's ready to move on as she's reportedly struck up a romance with Tony Award-winning actor Steve.

A source told People magazine: "[Jenna and Steve have] been dating for a couple [of] months and she's really happy."

The 43-year-old actor won the Tony for his performance in the Broadway production 'Once', and he also lent his vocals to the soundtrack of 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2' in which he sang 'A Thousand Years'.

Steve has also had roles in TV's 'Nashville' and 'Shameless'.

The news comes after the 'Step Up' actress was seen with a "super handsome man" at the Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills, California on Friday night.

A source said at the time: "He's super handsome. She was introducing him to people in the group. They were dancing all night."

Jenna and Channing - who is said to be romancing singer Jessie J - filed for divorce last week, after revealing in a joint Instagram post in April that they had decided to separate.

Their statement read: "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision - just two best-friends seeing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible."