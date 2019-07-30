Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux reunite for beloved dog's funeral

By Bang

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's dog Dolly has died and the pair reunited for the funeral.

Justin, 47, revealed Dolly's death on Instagram on Sunday, as he shared pictures from her funeral, which included one of him holding hands with his former wife Jennifer, who he shared custody of Dolly with.

He wrote: "Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle... our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield. She was surrounded by her entire family. 'The one that never deserts, the one that never proves ungrateful... is the dog-- faithful and true, even in death.'-George Vest. Rest In Peace Dolly. #adoptdontshop. #rescuedog."

Jennifer, 50 - who split from Justin in 2017 after two years of marriage - previously revealed that the Mexican-born White Shepherd was named after Dolly Parton, to the shock of the music legend.

She said: "It kinda came out that she was like, I know when [Jennifer] said, you know, 'I named my dog Dolly after you,' I don't know how I felt about that'. And I was like, 'Oh God. I've insulted her.'

"Then the interviewer said, 'Would you now, Dolly, get a dog and name it Jennifer?' And I said, 'Well that's so not a dog name.' I mean, I've never met a dog named Jennifer.

"So, I guess I slightly offended her. I just think it's cute. She's so sweet."

Photos: Instagram

Dolly added: "I went up to her house for dinner... and so I said, 'I want to meet Dolly Parton!' 'Cause I heard she had that. So I got to meet the dog and it was embarrassing kinda because there were several people there and I'd hear her say, 'Dolly, don't pee on the couch! Don't be knocking the water bowl over.'

"But actually I think probably the fact that Jennifer has a little dog named after me is cute."

Following their split, Jennifer and Justin worked out an agreement over custody of their dogs; Dolly, terrier Clyde and pit bull Sophie.

A source said at the time: "They've always referred to them as their children. It was the biggest bone of contention in the split."