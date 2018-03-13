Jennifer Aniston enjoys night out with friends

Jennifer Aniston enjoyed a night out with friends for Molly McNearney's 40th birthday party in the wake of her split from Justin Theroux.

The 'Horrible Bosses' star was seen at Molly McNearney's 40th birthday party over the weekend alongside Molly's husband Jimmy Kimmel as well as Jennifer Meyer, Dax Shepard and his wife Kristen Bell and Jason Bateman.

Jennifer and Justin announced their split last month in a joint statement.

The former couple said: "In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.

"Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."

The former couple have recently reached an agreement over custody of their dogs - their white shepherd mix Dolly, terrier Clyde and pit bull Sophie.

A source shared: "They've always referred to them as their children. It was the biggest bone of contention in the split."

The 46-year-old actor also has another pit bull terrier in New York and has "made an arrangement for visitation" for Jennifer, 49.