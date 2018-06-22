Jennifer Aniston is 'very happy being single'

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly "very happy being single" as she starts work on Netflix movie 'Murder Mystery' following her split from Justin Theroux earlier this year.

The 49-year-old actress and her man announced their breakup in February after two and a half years of marriage and it is said she is in a better place as she stars work on Netflix movie 'Murder Mystery this week with co-star Adam Sandler.

A source told PEOPLE magazine: "She is very happy being single... She is focused on her own happiness."

The former lovers were together as a couple for seven years before their breakup, which was confirmed earlier this year in a joint statement.

They said: "In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.

"Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."

Jennifer has been keeping busy since the breakup, and has finally started to step out more recently after initially keeping a bit of a low profile.

She has twice been spotted with former 'Friends' co-star Courteney Cox - firstly at a Chanel dinner, and then at the Natural Resources Defense Council's 'Our Majestic Oceans' benefit event earlier this month.

More recently, they teased George Clooney on June 6 as they spoke at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award ceremony held in his honour.

Making quips referencing the 'Friends' theme song 'I'll Be There For You' by The Rembrants, the pair also joked their sitcom gave his own breakthrough TV show 'E.R.' a bigger audience.