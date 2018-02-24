Jennifer Aniston's heart 'wasn't in' romance with Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's hearts "weren't in" their relationship when they decided to split.

The 49-year-old actress and the 46-year-old actor announced earlier this month that they had brought their two-and-a-half-year marriage to an end at the end of last year, and sources have now said "their hearts weren't in it" when it came to trying to make their romance work.

An insider said: "[Jennifer] has a very set life out here in L.A., and Justin is not that kind of person. He was never going to go to Soho Malibu with her friends and live at the beach. I think he was the most attentive man she has probably ever had, but at the end of the day, I don't think either of their hearts were still in it."

The 'Friends' actress and the 'Leftovers' star reportedly still have "such love for each other", but sources also insist Justin wasn't "that guy" for Jennifer.

They added: "They have such love for each other, but they are both stuck in their own particular lives. They have very set ways, hers in L.A. and his is New York City.

"He was never going to be that guy. Justin was present, but at the end of the day, they just couldn't make it work."

And it has also been suggested the pair tried to start a family together, but not having children was not the reason for their split.

The source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "They tried to start a family but it never happened for them. But that is not why they split."

It comes after an insider previously claimed Jennifer was keen to have children with Justin, but it just "didn't work out" for them.

A source said: "When Jen met Justin, she had almost given up on the idea that she would have kids. They wanted to have a baby, but it didn't work out. "She has been sad that it never happened, but it never consumed her."