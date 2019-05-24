Jennifer Aniston wants to star in a Bollywood film

By Bang

The 50-year-old actress is reportedly keen to show off her singing and dancing skills in a "fun-filled, stylised" movie and has "put the word out" that she's eager to feature in a musical.

A source told the new issue of Globe magazine: "Jen's put the word out she wants to rock a fun-filled, stylised Bollywood-type rom-com that'll knock people's socks off."

Although the 'Just Go With It' star is looking to star in a romantic comedy, the insider explained that she's being careful which project she chooses following Brie Larson's badly reviewed 2018 movie 'Basmati Blues'.

They said: "Jen, no doubt, will be on high alert to choose a super script."

Jennifer previously toyed with the idea of a musical based on her hit '90s sitcom 'Friends' - in which she starred alongside Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer as a group of pals navigating their way through their 20s in New York City - and considered 'Glee' actress Lea Michele to take over her role as Rachel Green.

A source said: "Jen has completely fallen in love with the idea of a Broadway-ready Friends musical.

"It's even gotten to the point where she's had some deep talks with her friend Sheryl Crow about creating '90s style music for the project, which of course would feature an entirely new crop of actors playing young versions of the now 40-something Friends stars.

"Jen has told friends that Glee singing powerhouse Lea Michele would make the perfect Rachel in this project, and it simply becomes a matter of convincing Jen's good friend, Warner Bros. executive Peter Roth, of the viability of the idea

"The show's creators can actually be bypassed if Jen can get the studio on-board."