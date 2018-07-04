Jennifer Garner celebrates chickens' birthday

Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner took to Instagram to wish her pet chickens a happy birthday on Tuesday.

Photo: Instagram

The 'Miracles from Heaven' star is a proud "chicken lady" and marked the day her clutch of birds was born with a sweet Instagram post of the proud poultry parent posing with her pets.

The photo was accompanied by the caption: "It's hard to believe a year has flown by since these ladies hatched. They grow up so quickly. #happyhatchday #bugcakeforyou #soyouthinkyoucanfarm [sic]"

Jennifer and her three kids Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and five-year-old Samuel - her children with her ex-husband husband Ben Affleck - are very at one with nature at their Los Angeles home.

As well as keeping chickens they also have a bee hive, grow organic fruit and vegetables and own a golden retriever dog named Birdie, the actress sometimes reads bedtime stories to.

Earlier this year, Jennifer mourned the loss of her favourite chicken, Regina George, who passed away from "natural causes" in March.

The 46-year-old Hollywood star named the bird after the 'Mean Girls' character of the same name, played by Rachel McAdams, and she loved to take her feathered friend on walks.

Announcing that Regina had gone to the big bird house in the sky on her Instagram account, Jennifer posted a video tribute to the chicken and wrote: "Please enjoy this tribute to Chicken Regina George who passed away from natural causes. #shewasourfavorite #RIP #shelivedagoodlife [sic]"

The post also featured a picture of the unfortunate chicken's grave, with a plaque which read "R.I.P. Regina George. July 9 2017 - March 20, 2018."