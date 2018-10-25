Jennifer Garner romancing CEO John Miller?

By BANG

Jennifer Garner is reportedly dating CEO John Miller, after finalising her divorce from Ben Affleck earlier this month.

The 46-year-old actress finalised her divorce with Ben Affleck - with whom she has Violet, 12, Seraphina, nine, and Samuel, six - earlier this month, three years after they first announced they were separating, and it seems Jennifer has now officially moved on, as she's said to be "casually dating" the CaliGroup CEO.

A source told People magazine: "They are casually dating but it's not serious. He hasn't met her kids."

The 'Peppermint' actress split from Ben in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, and after trying to work on their relationship, eventually filed divorce papers two years later in April 2017.

Jennifer's new beau John, 40, was also previously married before filing for divorce from celebrity violinist Caroline Campbell in 2011.

John is the CEO and chairman of holding company CaliGroup, which owns the CaliBurger chain, which boasts a special robotics technique that flips burger patties.

Previously, sources claimed the 'Alias' actress was back in the dating pool after finalising her divorce, but said she was focused on her "kids and her job" more than finding a man.

An insider said: "Jen has been wanting to move on and now when the divorce is finalised, she finally can. She has had no choice but to be patient since Ben needed to finish his rehab treatment. But she was ready to sign the papers.

"Jen doesn't want to be single for the rest of her life, so she is open to dating. She has been on dates, but it seems she isn't serious about a guy. As always, she is mostly focused on her kids and her job."

Jennifer's romance with John will mark her first relationship since splitting from Ben.