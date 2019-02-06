Jennifer Lawrence confirms engagement

By Bang

Jennifer Lawrence has confirmed she is engaged.

Rumours had been swirling that the 'Hunger Games' star and boyfriend Cooke Maroney had taken their relationship to the next level after the actress was spotted with a "massive" ring on her finger and now her representative has confirmed the couple are set to say 'I do'.

The pair are thought to have been dating since the spring, but they have remained tight lipped about their romance.

About two months after confirming their relationship, the couple vacationed in Paris for a few days, where they were seen holding hands.

Previously, sources claimed the 'Red Sparrow' actress was "happy" in her romance with New York art gallery director, after a dinner date they shared together back in June.

A source said: "They were super cuddly throughout dinner - very affectionate and comfortable with each other. She's really happy. She has nothing to hide. This seems like the real deal."

Cooke works at New York's Gladstone Gallery, which represents artists including Lena Dunham's dad, Carroll Dunham, as well as Richard Prince, Anish Kapoor, and Bjork's ex, Matthew Barney.

He is known on the art party scene and previously worked at the prestigious Gagosian gallery.

For Jennifer, the romance began just months after she split from 'Mother!' director Darren Aronofsky, 49, in November 2017 after dating for about a year.

It had been claimed that their age gap caused a problem in their romance, as well as Jennifer admitting they were never able to switch off from talking about work.