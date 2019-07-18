Jennifer Lopez: Alex Rodriguez is my hero

By Bang

Jennifer Lopez says her fiancé Alex Rodriguez is her "hero" and the "MVP" after he helped her Madison Square Garden concert was plunged into darkness and had to be cancelled after a power cut in the city.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker is so grateful to have her fiancé by her side, especially when her Madison Square Garden concert was plunged into chaos and had to be cancelled after a power cut in the city.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: "He was my hero that night, he was the MVP, as they say. I think because of what he's done and performing on such a big stage with the Yankees all over the United States, he understands my life in a way that nobody else really has, and we come from similar backgrounds and we really have a special connection that way, so, yeah, he was amazing that night."

Jennifer had previously confessed she was "in shock" when her show was cancelled and the concert was forced to be rescheduled.

Speaking in a YouTube vlog, she said: "This is crazy. This only happened one other time in 2011 during the 'On the Floor' tour at the Staples Centre. I feel so bad for everybody, they were so ready, so hype. This sucks! I'm in shock. I was so ready to go back when the lights come back, everybody just jump right in."

Jennifer explained what happened in a video clip subsequently posted on Twitter, sharing: "They just told me to get off stage. I was waiting there. Obviously all the power went out in the city and obviously here at Madison Square Garden. They're asking everybody to evacuate, very slowly and calmly. I am obviously heartbroken and devastated ... I love you. I'm so sorry this happened in the middle of our moment.

"I just don't even know what to say ... I just want you guys to know that you're gonna get your money's worth, that we are going to come back and we're gonna do an amazing show for you. I am so sorry that this happened. Obviously it was beyond all of our control. The building handled it very well. They did the smartest thing for everybody's safety."

