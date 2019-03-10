Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez get engaged

By Bang

High-profile couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have confirmed they are now engaged.

The 49-year-old singer has revealed her happy news via an Instagram post, revealing a picture of her sparkling engagement ring on the photo-sharing platform.

Jennifer - who has been dating the 43-year-old baseball legend since 2017 - captioned the eye-catching image with a series of love-heart emojis.

Alex has also shared the romantic image on his own Instagram account.

He captioned the picture: "she said yes [love-heart emoji] (sic)"

Photos: Instagram

The loved-up duo are currently vacationing in Baker's Bay, and that appears to be where their engagement took place, with the Instagram snap being taken on a beach.

Jennifer has been married three times previously, to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony.

But last month, the 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker insisted she didn't need to marry Alex just yet.

Jennifer - who has 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc - explained: "Among our children and work and all the wonderful things that happen, we are really living our best years.

"We are grateful for this and we do not need anything else at the moment. We have to do things at our own pace."

The 'Second Act' star also confessed that having kids had changed the way she views marriage.

She shared: "I think I've understood that marriage takes a lot more than just falling in love and sharing a home together.

"In my case, my first responsibility is my children and making sure as a mother that I'm creating the best possible home for them.

"That means you need someone who not only understands you, but understands children and is willing to love them as much as you do.

"But I'm hopeful of being able to spend the rest of my life with someone and being committed in that way to each other."