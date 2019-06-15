Jennifer Lopez doesn't 'count' her first two marriages

By Bang

Jennifer Lopez says she doesn't consider her first two marriages to be the real deal because they last less than a year.

The 'Medicine' singer was married to Cuban actor Ojani for just for just nine months, and second husband Cris, a choreographer, for 11 months, and as she gears up for her wedding to fiancé Alex Rodriguez, she has revealed she is planning to have a "big church wedding" this time round.

The 49-year-old star - who has 11-year-old twins Emme and Max with third husband Marc Anthony - said: "I'd like a big wedding and I'd like to get married in a church this time.

"I've never been married in a church and I've been married three times, and once was nine months and once was 11 months, so I don't really count those. "But I was married to Marc for 10 years, with the kids."

The 'Second Act' actress admitted that whilst it can feel "very lonely" being single, that is no reason to want to get married and she said the right reason is when you find someone who "really makes you" a "better" person.

Speaking in a behind-the-scenes YouTube video for her 'It's My Party Tour', Jennifer added: "I was very young the first two times I tried to get married. I'm saying 'try' to get married.

"It seems like in this life, you're always surrounded by people - you're never lonely. But it's very lonely."

She continued: "So you always want somebody with you, somebody.

"So, I felt like if I got married, I felt like I would always have somebody. But that's not how life works. That's not how it goes.

"It's a bad reason to get married. Not the right one. The wrong one. The right one is when you find somebody who really makes you better."

The singer and her retired basketball player fiancé, also 49, announced their engagement in March, and while she has some ideas she doesn't want to race through the decision making for their nuptials.

She explained recently: "It's going good. I think we have a pretty busy year ahead of us, so you know, we are [taking it slow].

"There's no rush. We really see this as something that's gonna be forever, and we're gonna just take our time and do it right. And do it not rushed."