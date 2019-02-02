Jennifer Lopez feels 'proud' of her daughter's marriage stance

By Bang

Music star Jennifer Lopez has admitted she is "proud" her daughter doesn't know if she wants to get married.

The 49-year-old actress - who was previously married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony - thinks it's important her twins Max and Emme, 10, love themselves for who they are and in particular that her little girl knows she doesn't have to rely on a man to be happy.

Jennifer - who has the twins with Marc - told Red magazine: "I grew up with the fairy tale, 'A prince is going to save you', 'Wait for true love and that's what makes you happy', 'If you're not married, you're not happy.'

"Well, let me tell you, my daughter is eons ahead of me already.

"She said to me when she was eight, 'I don't know if I want to get married, Mommy.'

"And when she said that, I was like, 'Yes!' because I've been teaching her to love herself since she was little.

"I've had to learn that as an adult and she is doing it right now.

"You don't have to be afraid to be alone. You can be happy on your own. You can know you're OK. It was such a relief."

The 'Second Act' actress - who is now in a relationship with retired baseball ace Alex Rodriguez - credits her children for motivating her to be a "better" person.

She said: "Once I had my kids, I realised I had to be better. I had to do better.

"So I started doing a lot of work on myself. I started searching spiritually, religion, all of it. Self-help, life coach, meditation, yoga, more meditation, different types of working out.

"Just trying to find how I could be the best me. You've taken the knocks so your kids can be better, right?

"And that's the evolution of life. You can prepare your kids. You can prepare them in a different way than we were prepared.

"Not to get political, but even these kids who are standing up against school shootings and things like that, I look at them and look at my kids and I have hope for the world."