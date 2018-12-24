Jennifer Lopez: Men are more sensitive

By Bang

Jennifer Lopez thinks men are "much more fragile and sensitive" than women.

The 'Shades of Blue' actress believes that as a whole, men are more sensitive than women, and that "strong, assertive" females have to "tiptoe" around their male counterparts.

She told Vanity Fair magazine: "I think as women, we have to do that all the time. We're said to be the more fragile, sensitive gender, but I think the truth is that men are much more fragile and sensitive. And we have to be stronger and more conscious of not hurting fragile egos at times. So it's a line you do have to tiptoe on all the time - especially as a strong, assertive woman, which can be off-putting to men who are not confident and secure on their own."

Meanwhile, Jennifer previously admitted it took a "long time" to believe in herself.

She said: "You know, I've really become - and I think from being in this business, I don't let the opinion of others really influence how I think about myself. And that took a long time. Because in the early party of my career, I did, and it made me feel really bad about myself."

And the 49-year-old singer and actress felt it was important to keep persevering with her talents despite the continued criticism.

She added: "I'm killing it, and then everybody's like, 'She can't sing, she can't dance, she can't act, she's just some pretty face' or whatever they were saying about me and I started thinking, 'Yeah, that's true.' And it really hurt me for a long time ... I just couldn't allow myself to let that become who I was. I was like, 'No, I'm gonna make another record, I'm gonna make another song, I'm gonna make another movie. I'm a great actress, I'm a great singer, a great dancer, I'm great at this stuff! And I'm gonna keep going!' And I did. And that's all I did. I just kept going. And I just started working harder and harder than everybody else. I started believing in myself. I started believing in the fact that I wasn't an imposter, that I wasn't a fake."