Jennifer Lopez pays heartfelt tribute to twins on 10th birthday

Jennifer Lopez has shared touching personalised tributes to her twins - who she calls her "coconuts" - Max and Emme on their 10th birthday.

The 'On The Floor' singer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a montage video of her boy and girl - whom she has with ex-husband Mark Anthony - growing up, and wrote alongside it how she can't believe a decade has gone by since the two were born and changed her world 'forever".

Jennifer captioned the clip: "It's hard to get my head around the fact that it's been 10 years since these two forces of nature came into my world and changed my life forever... you healed my soul and rejuvenated my existence... you taught me about love and life and myself in a way I never imagined... and I am forever in love with those beautiful faces...

#wheniseeyourfacetheresnotathingthatiwouldchange #becauseyouramazingjustthewayyouare (sic)"

The 48-year-old singer and actress - who is dating Alex Rodriquez - then wrote individual posts for each of the twins.

For the 'Shades of Blue' star's daughter Emme, Jennifer said she was just like her and that she loves her "strength" and "sense of spirit".

Jennifer, who calls her children her "coconuts", wrote: "Emme you are my soul, my inner child personified the most joyful deep and sensitive human being I have ever met...and I adore everything about you...your artistry, your independence, your strength and your sensitive spirit... Happy 10th Birthday my marshmallow princess...I know you're growing up so much but you will always be my precious coconut. (sic)"

Whilst calling her little boy an "old soul", she added: "Max you are my heart, my love and my light... you brighten up every day for me with your kindness and caring, your love and awareness... your energy is unmatched, your sense of humor makes everyone around you laugh, and I marvel at your depth of understanding of people and the world... my old soul, my beautiful boy, Happy 10th Birthday I know you are getting so big but you will always be my precious coconut. (sic)"