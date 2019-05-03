Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner still want France wedding

By Bang

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are still planning a wedding ceremony in Paris, despite apparently tying the knot in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The Jonas Brothers star and the 'Game of Thrones' actress - who got engaged in October 2017 after over a year of dating - headed straight to a wedding chapel in Las Vegas less than two hours after the Billboard Music Awards ended on Wednesday in order to exchange their vows.

But despite already being husband and wife, the couple are said to still be going ahead with their plan to hold a ceremony in Paris, France, later this year.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Joe and Sophie are a couple that loves to have fun and live in the moment, and that's exactly what getting hitched in Vegas was. The couple does plan to have a more formal wedding with their family and friends, but this ceremony was just fun. Joe and Sophie are planning to get married in Paris later this year."

Joe, 29, and Sophie, 23, married in front of several friends after the BBMAs on Wednesday, and Diplo shared footage from the ceremony on his Instagram Story, including the bride walking down the aisle in a white gown and veil, and an Elvis Presley impersonator officiating the occasion as country duo Dan + Shay performed their song 'Speechless'.

In the clip, Sophie said: "I thee wed.... and I love you... and I thank God He gave me you."

She and Joe also turned to one another and repeated: "I promise you, I will never leave you. I will love and trust you all the days of my life."

And after saying their vows, Sophie and Joe, 29, exchanged ring pops instead of traditional wedding bands.

Meanwhile, 'Sucker' hitmaker Joe recently revealed he wanted to have plenty of beer in stock for his big day.

He said: "I mean, we are getting married in France, so a lot of Coors Light is necessary. Not hard, really, to get that, but we needed to make sure that was going to happen."

According to 'Entertainment Tonight', the couple obtained their marriage license earlier in the day.

Hours before the ceremony, Sophie was joined by her sisters-in-law Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas at the MGM Grand Arena to cheer on the Jonas Brothers in their performance of 'Sucker' at the Billboard Music Awards.

Sophie recently admitted she felt a "sense of peace" after committing herself to Joe - but she doesn't want her personal life to overshadow her career.

She said: "I'm still like, Holy s**t! I'm engaged.

"There's this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that'll ever happen to you.

"But I've always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there's a sense that this is the greatest thing I'll do in my life.

"It's lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I'd find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There's a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there's a drive that comes with your career."