John and Abhishek back again

Let us first tell you that there is no Dostana 2 in the offing at the moment as Karan Johar himself confirmed that he is not looking at Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor on screen in the movie. But then the actors from the first part of Dostana - John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan could well be back together on screen with a film helmed by Anees Bazmee.

We had told you a while back that John Abraham wanted to not just act but also bankroll Saade Saati by Anees Bazmee.

And now John has gotten his Dhoom and Dostana co star Abhishek Bachchan to star with him in the multi-starrer which has also got a new name and it will be called Pagalpanti. Recently a Gujarati film called Pagalpanti had released which did well at the turnstiles.

“Sade Saati is a very negative title even if it is a comedy film and hence the makers decided to retitle it. John and Abhishek have a wonderful chemistry and do not expect the other to cannibalise into each other’s roles which doing movies. John is very keen on doing comedies to take sometime off from the serious movies that he is doing and the Abhishek-John combination works well too for the film business,” informs a trade source.

While one is not sure whether Dostana 2 will ever be made, but we are sure that this dostana (friendship) between Abhi and John will be awaited on screen.