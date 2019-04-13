Johnny Depp issues subpoena to Amber Heard and her former partner Elon Musk

By Bang

Amber Heard and her former boyfriend Elon Musk has been subpoenaed in Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against her.

The 55-year-old actor is currently pursuing legal action against his ex-wife - whom he was married to for just over a year before filing for divorce in May 2016 - in a $50 million defamation lawsuit after she previously accused him of domestic abuse.

And following Amber's response to the lawsuit this week in which she spoke of the alleged abuse she suffered in detail - including incidents in which she claims Johnny "strangled" her, "punched" her, and "threw cans and unopened glass bottles" at her - Johnny's legal team have issued subpoenas to Amber, her "hoax assisting friends", and Tesla founder Elon Musk, whom she dated following her split with Johnny.

In a statement, Johnny's representative said: "We have now issued subpoenas to Amber Heard, her hoax assisting friends, Elon Musk and other witnesses to explain the avalanche of video, audio, photographic and testimonial evidence with which we intend to confront them."

A subpoena is a writ ordering a person to attend court, meaning Elon - who was in a relationship with Amber for a few months in 2017, before they briefly rekindled in 2018 - will have to appear in court as part of the ongoing lawsuit.

The court documents come after the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star branded Amber's allegations as "new lies", and slammed her for having a "prior arrest and incarceration" for domestic abuse, after she was arrested in 2009, though all charges against her were dropped.

In court documents, Johnny's attorney said: "A hoax confronted with the reality of evidence requires new lies to sustain itself. Yesterday's filing, made by a woman with a prior arrest and incarceration for domestic abuse, presented Amber Heard's new lies."

The 'Aquaman' actress, 32, detailed a number of alleged incidents in her filing, and claimed Johnny was often too "drunk" to remember what had happened.

Amber Heard details Johnny Depp's 'violent conduct'

Amber Heard has accused Johnny Depp of "delusional and violent conduct" brought on by "drugs and alcohol", in a response to his $50 million defamation lawsuit against her.

The 32-year-old actress has previously made domestic abuse allegations against her ex-husband - whom she was married to for just over a year before filing for divorce in May 2016 - but is currently being faced with a $50 million defamation lawsuit from Johnny, who claims her accusations were an "elaborate hoax".

And now, in a new court filing in response to Johnny's lawsuit, the 'Aquaman' actress has described the alleged abuse she suffered, in incidents which often took place when 55-year-old Johnny was too "drunk" to remember what had happened.

She said: "About a year into our relationship, I began to witness Johnny abusing drugs and alcohol ... On some occasions, when Johnny simultaneously used both illegal narcotics and prescription medications I have had to get him medical attention. Whenever he was using, I worried for both of us. He would become a totally different person, often delusional and violent. We called that version of Johnny, 'the Monster'.

"Johnny often would not remember his delusional and violent conduct after he came out of his drunk or medicated states. ... Because I loved Johnny, I had believed his multiple promises that he could and would get better. I was wrong."

Amber highlighted one alleged instance in which she claims Johnny became violent on a plane after he had been drinking, because of a romantic scene she'd shot in a movie with James Franco.

She continued: "On the flight, Johnny ordered the flight attendants to give him an oxygen tank, and drank heavily. Johnny's handlers told me that he was upset that I was filming a movie with a romantic scene with James Franco the day before. Soon, Johnny began to throw objects at me. Instead of reacting to his behavior, I simply moved seats. That didn't stop him. He provocatively pushed a chair at me as I walked by, yelled at me, and taunted me by yelling out the name 'James Franco.'

"At some point, I stood up, and Johnny kicked me in the back, causing me to fall over. Johnny threw his boot at me while I was on the ground. Johnny continued to scream obscenities until he went into the plane bathroom and passed out locked in the bathroom for the remainder of the flight."

The actress also details several other alleged incidents in her response, including occasions where she claims Johnny "strangled" her, "punched" her, and "threw cans and unopened glass bottles" at her.

Amber then slammed those who have called her a "liar" for her allegations, saying she now wants to "advocate an end to domestic violence".

She said in her court filing, which was obtained by The Post: "Many people called me a liar (without ever hearing my story). I was dropped from a global fashion brand's upcoming campaign. I lost a part for a movie in which I had already been cast. People I have never met or spoken to threatened me with violence. I received so many death threats I had to change my phone number on a near-weekly basis.

"People accused me of having abused Johnny. That simply is not true. I never attacked Johnny other than in self-defence (and in defence of my little sister). I have never physically abused anyone. I know what that does to people.

"Instead, I have attempted to promote good in the world and to advocate an end to domestic violence. I have sought to use my public persona to speak out on an issue that was extremely meaningful to me and millions of other women and men every year. I have spoken out about violence in public, but I have always avoided specifically referencing Johnny, or recounting his violence against me, not only because I wanted to move past that phase of my life but also because I was constrained by the terms of a strict confidentiality agreement that Johnny had insisted upon as part of our divorce settlement."