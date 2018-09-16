Julio Iglesias kicks of his 50th Anniversary World Tour in Tashkent

By Staff

Julio Iglesias started his 50th Anniversary World Tour in the city of Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on September 10th to a sold out crowd of 5,000 people.

“You can’t imagine what it’s like to be on stage after two years, it’s amazing. Thanks to the strength of my mind and heart”. With those words, Julio Iglesias started the performance in Istiqlol Palace. His iconic hymns in Spanish, English, French and Italian delighted the gathered audience. He performed songs from his long career, including “La Carretera”, “Me Olvidé de Vivir”, “Amor Amor”, “Hey”, “Me Va, Me Va”, “Careless Whispers”, “Natali” and “Caruso”.

One of the most influential and best-selling artists in history with more than 300 million albums sold, Julio Iglesias’s next concert will be held at the Dubai Opera House on October 1st and 2nd.

Julio Iglesias has conquered five continents and has sung in 12 languages, consolidating him as the best-selling Latin artist and ranking among five singers with the most albums sold worldwide.

During his remarkable career, Julio Iglesias has won recognised awards in the music industry, such as the Grammy and Latin Grammy, World Music Award, Billboard Music Award as well as the ASCAP award, in addition to receiving the Guinness World Records Award as top-selling male Latin artist.