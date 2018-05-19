Just Married! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are husband and wife

Photo: Reuters

Britain's Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle were pronounced husband and wife on Saturday by the Archbishop of Canterbury in a glittering union that brought a measure of modern Hollywood glamour into the 1,000-year-old monarchy.

The star of the TV drama "Suits" walked unescorted in a pure white, long-sleeved dress to the middle of the 15th-century St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, where the heir to the throne, Prince Charles, accompanied her towards his son, waiting at the altar.

Photo: Reuters

After exchanging vows to love and to cherish "till death us do part", Harry, 33, sixth-in-line to the British throne, placed a ring of Welsh gold on Markle's finger before a congregation including Queen Elizabeth, senior royals, and celebrities including U.S. media mogul Oprah Winfrey.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding service. (Reuters)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in Windsor. (Reuters)

Meghan Markle wears wedding dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller. (Reuters)

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (2nd L), looks at his bride, Meghan Markle, as she arrives accompanied by the Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales in St George's Chapel during the wedding ceremony. (AFP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for their wedding in Windsor. (Reuters)

Pageboys hold the train of the dress of Meghan Markle as she arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. (Reuters)

Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony to marry Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. (AFP)

Meghan Markle arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. (Reuters)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand at altar in St. George's Chapel as wedding ceremony begins.

Meghan Markle arrives for the wedding ceremony to marry Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. (AFP)

Doria Ragland arrives at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Windsor. (Reuters)

Prince Harry, accompanied by his best man the Duke of Cambridge, arrives in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle ahead of his wedding to Meghan Markle wedding in Windsor. (Reuters)

Doria Ragland, Megan Markle's mother, arrives for her daughter's wedding to Britain's Prince Harry at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. (Reuters)

Meghan Markle, in white dress and veil, leaves hotel in vintage Rolls-Royce on way to royal wedding.

Photo: Reuters

Meghan Markle with her mother Doria Ragland on their way for her wedding to Britain's Prince Harry, in Taplow, Britain. (Reuters)

Photo: Reuters

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, (L) arrives with his best man Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, (R) at the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor for his wedding ceremony to marry US actress Meghan Markle. (AFP)

