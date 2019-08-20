Justin and Hailey Bieber 'excited' for wedding party

By Bang

Justin and Hailey Bieber are "very excited" for their wedding party, which they are reportedly hosting next month.

The 25-year-old singer tied the knot with the 22-year-old model in an intimate ceremony at a New York courthouse in September 2018, and earlier this week it was reported they will have a huge celebration with family and friends next month.

And now, it has been claimed that whilst the details are being kept "quiet", the couple can't wait to celebrate their love with the other important people in their lives.

A source told People magazine: "They decided in May that they would get married in September, so they have been planning for a while. Hailey works with a planner.

"They are trying to keep the wedding details quiet, but both seem very excited. They are very happy about their married life together."

This week, it was claimed the bash could be both an anniversary and wedding party and the pair had to change the date three times to accommodate all of their guests.

Justin and Hailey have also postponed their wedding celebration several times, because they were believed to be focusing on the 'Love Yourself' singer's mental health, following his decision to seek treatment for depression in February.

An insider previously explained: "Hailey keeps supporting him. They will still have a wedding when they feel they are ready. The most important thing for them is that Justin is mentally healthy.

"It seems his treatment has helped him a lot. It has changed the way he thinks. He is much more focused on taking one day at a time. It's when he starts thinking too far ahead that he gets stressed out and feels pressure."

The decision to hold their ceremony later this year comes as Hailey's sister Alaia Baldwin recently claimed she had no idea what was happening with the couple's wedding, as the pair kept changing their plans.

She said: "We will see. Who knows what their plans are. They're very up and down, so I just I'll be there at some point in a dress, in sweats - we don't know!"

Meanwhile, Justin recently gushed that he is falling "more in love" with Hailey everyday and revealed he thinks she's the "greatest thing" to ever happen in his life.

Sharing a selection of photos of Hailey to Instagram, he captioned the post: "I fall more in love with you every single day. You are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I would be lost with out you. #wifeyappreciationday (sic)"

And just last month, Hailey admitted she feels like a "very lucky lady" to be married to Justin.

She wrote on Instagram: "I love you so much. Ur my favorite human on earth I'm a very lucky lady (sic)"

One photo included the model posing in a leotard in bed for a photoshoot, whereas another included the star completely bare-faced.

Nine minutes after Justin posted the set, Hailey replied: "best friend".

The post comes a day after Hailey accidentally admitted she has access to her husband's account in a comment she left on one of his manager Scooter Braun's posts.

Scooter - who also manages Ariana Grande and J Balvin - shared a message to congratulate Justin on his success.

He wrote: "Justin Bieber is now the first artist and only artist in history to have at least seven songs with over 900 million streams on Spotify!

"He's also the only artist in history to have six songs surpassing 1B streams on Spotify - soon to be seven! By the way, all without a new album in three years. Congratulations, Justin Bieber! Proud of you! More to come!"

On the 'Where Are U Now' singer's account, Hailey replied to the post before quickly deleting it.

With her account, she wrote: "Meant to type that comment on my Instagram and accidentally typed it on Justin's LOL".

Hailey and Justin got married in September 2018.