Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin married?

By Bang

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have reportedly already got married and could hold their wedding as early as next week.

The couple were seen at the Marriage Bureau at the courthouse in New York City on Thursday, thought to be getting their marriage licence, but it has now been revealed that the happy couple decided to wed there and then and are planning a celebration with family and friends in Canada and it could take place in the next seven days.

A source told People magazine: "They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone. They're going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love."

Justin confirmed his engagement to Hailey just a few days after he proposed during a trip to the Bahamas last month.

He wrote: "Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity, guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!. (sic)"

And Hailey has also decided to take a back seat with her career so she can spend time with her fiancé.

Asked why she hadn't booked so many modeling jobs at New York Fashion Week this year, she shared: "I've tried to be really choosy with fashion week going forward, just because I want to have the time to spend being relaxed and being with family - and my fiancé."

No prenup for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin reportedly do not have a pre-nuptial agreement in place.

The 24-year-old singer reportedly alarmed his team when he was spotted at a courthouse in New York with his 21-year-old model fiancée earlier this week, prompting speculation they had tied the knot, as he has not yet taken steps to protect his multi-million dollar fortune.

A source told The Sun: "Justin and Hailey arrived just after 4pm and snuck into the courthouse through a back door, there was confusion about what happened.

"They didn't tell anyone on their teams what was going on and his people have been frantically trying to get his business affairs and finances in order."

Despite the speculation, Hailey has insisted that they have not yet wed, tweeting: "I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I'm not married yet!"

However, it has been claimed that the pair have tied the knot but don't consider themselves officially married until they hold a religious ceremony.

