Justin Bieber cuts back on work for marriage

By Bang

Justin Bieber is enjoying a career break to focus on his marriage to model Hailey Baldwin.

The 24-year-old popstar recently tied the knot with model Hailey Baldwin and although she is ready to return to work, Justin is keen to devote himself to married life for now.

A source told PEOPLE: "Justin seems okay. However, he doesn't seem ready to record new music yet and keeps saying that he just wants to hang out with Hailey. Hailey actually seems more ready to work than he does. They have had a few conflicts about it. Justin likes to just hang out, watch movies and chill. Hailey has a lot of energy and projects that she wants to do. They are not on the same page when it comes to work.

"Hailey understands how hard Justin worked for so long, and is fine with him taking a break. If she has things she wants to do, Justin is fine with that. There has been a little bit of conflict, but nothing out of the ordinary. They're still very much in love, and their families love each other. That's all that matters."

Justin reportedly feels he needs a break from his career and has been enjoying relaxing with his 21-year-old bride.

The insider explained: "He's been on the go for a long time, and he's enjoying a laid-back season of life. He is enjoying time with the woman he loves, and doesn't want anything to get in the way of that. He'll get back to work soon, but the truth is that he doesn't have to. He's got enough money."