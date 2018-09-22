Justin Bieber + Hailey Baldwin's romantic trip to Italy

By Bang

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin enjoyed a romantic trip to Italy to celebrate their recent marriage.

The couple - who tied the knot in the US recently - honeymooned on the Amalfi Coast, staying in a private villa at the Belmond Hotel Caruso in Ravello. The villa costs a whopping €11,000 a night but the luxury of having a private butler and chef is included in the price.

A source told People magazine: "Justin and Hailey are having a great trip in Europe. They were happy to leave the US for some relaxing time.

"Justin isn't calling it a honeymoon, but he is treating Hailey like it is. He is crazy in love with her and just so insanely happy."

Justin and Hailey confirmed his engagement last month.

He wrote on Instagram: "Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!. It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it's true GOOGLE IT! Isn't that nuts? By the way I didn't plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA VE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!