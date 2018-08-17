Justin Bieber's new sister

By Bang

Justin Bieber's father Jeremy and his wife Chelsey have welcomed a baby girl into the world.

The 'Love Yourself' hitmaker was proud to show his fans a glimpse of little Bay - who was born to his father, Jeremy Bieber, and step-mother Chelsey on Thursday - on his Instagram account just hours after she was born.

Alongside the photo, he posted: "Meet the newest bieber, my little sister BAY BIEBER.(sic)"

Jeremy - who has Justin with Pattie Mallette and two other children, Jazmyn, nine, and eight-year-old Jaxon from his marriage to Erin Wagner - also shared a photo of his new baby with his 30-year-old wife from the delivery room.

Smiling in the photo, he wrote on Instagram: "We welcomed a healthy baby "Bay Bieber" born at 830 am (sic)"

Jeremy, 43, married Chelsey in a pink-themed wedding in Jamaica in February - which was attended by his famous son and his then-girlfriend Selena Gomez - and announced her pregnancy just a few days afterwards.