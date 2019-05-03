Justin Bieber 'wallowing' in sadness

By Bang

Justin Bieber has been "wallowing in sadness" thanks to "people who have betrayed" him, but he says his faith is helping him pull through.

The 25-year-old singer took to social media on Thursday to urge his fans not to let "fear and anxiety win", as he admitted he has been feeling low recently thanks to "people who have betrayed" him.

Writing in an emotional post on Instagram, the 'Sorry' hitmaker said: "Don't stop fighting the battle has already won.. fight for what you love and who you love don't let fear and anxiety win..god has not given us a spirit of fear but of power love and of a sound mind! "I havent believed the truth about myself I haven't believed I am loved I haven't believed I am forgiven it's a hard thing for me to wrap my head around. I hang my head in shame and I wallow in sadnes about the the people who have betrayed me. (sic)"

But Justin - who is married to model Hailey Bieber - isn't letting the negativity get him down, as he went on to praise his faith for helping to make him "strong" even when he feels "weak".

The 'Love Yourself' singer has been taking time away from music in recent months to focus on his mental health.