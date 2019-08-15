Kaley Cuoco doesn't live with husband Karl Cook

By Bang

Kaley Cuoco has revealed she and her husband Karl Cook currently live at "different locations" but they are building their dream "forever" home.

The couple tied the knot just over a year ago, and the 'Big Bang Theory' star has revealed that the pair currently live at "different locations" and don't spend every single day together.

Kaley told E! News: "We are building our dream house, we are going to be under the same roof forever.

"We have a very unconventional marriage, you know, we have different locations that we are at a lot.

"We are not together every single day."

The 33-year-old actress says that their way of living works for them and joked it means the pair can "Instagram shame" one another easily.

She added: "I think personally it's important and it works well for us.

"If you want to Instagram shame each other, Instagram shame each other.

"It just makes life really fun.

"He loves Instagram posts, he's his biggest fan."

Kaley and Karl celebrated their first anniversary last month, and the blonde beauty admitted she is "never letting" her husband go in a sweet message.

She wrote: "Happy one year anniversary to my incredible other half! @mrtankcook I still can't believe you're mine and I'm never letting you go!"

The actress also shared a video showing off a personalised ring her beau bought her for their anniversary.

She said: "Karl made me the most stunning sapphire mobius band ring, which basically means everlasting on and on.

"Honey it's the most gorgeous thing ever, I love it. I love it so much and it's pink sapphires. I love you."

Her gift to Karl was a stunning vintage pocket watch engraved with their anniversary date.

He added: "You got me a Rolex pocket watch from 1911."

Meanwhile, the actress has previously admitted she and Karl were "meant to have children", and admitted she was already thinking about starting a family.

Kaley - who was previously married to Ryan Sweeting - said: "I'm definitely - I'm not there yet. I'm not quite there yet but I know that I will be 'cause I love kids.

"But I'm a worker bee right now - kind of my career is my focus and my husband. But, we love kids and we love animals so we're meant to have children."

She also revealed her love for Karl grew stronger after their wedding day.

She said: "It's the best ever. I know some people say it shouldn't change, it should be the same, but you know for me it did. I'm just so happy to come home to him everyday. He's my dream guy."