Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika’s around I-day

The VFX problem with Manikarnika is now sorted. The makers of the Kangana Ranaut starrer film are now pushing hard to ensure that the movie is complete to release in August.

But interestingly, they want to release around the Independence Day taking advantage of the spirit of freedom which defines Rani Lakshmibai who was one of the key architects of the National Uprising in 1857 dubbed as the sepoy mutiny by the British but want to avoid a box office clash with other I-day movies. “So, we have decided to come on August 3,” says Nishant Pitti who is one of the producers of the film.

Pitti also confirms that the delay in the release of the film is also due to the 3D version in which the film is being made.

“There were a few issues with the timing of the VFX but that is under control finally. We want the film to be in 3D as well because we want a grand release in China. Chinese audiences have developed a taste for action films in 3D and we want to adhere to that,” adds Pitti saying that the China release however would be a deferred one.

This basically means that Kangana Ranaut will clash with the Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra starrer Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which is bankrolled by Yash Raj Films.