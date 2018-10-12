Kangana’s next with Ekta postponed!

By Sanskriti Media

Even as Kangana Ranaut’s film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is getting ready for a January 25 release, the makers of her next film Mental Hai Kya? who were earlier planning to release their film on February 22, are now releasing their film on March 29.

“The reason for postponement is very clear. Manikarnika was not sure of hitting the screens on the anointed date because of the reshoots and the VFX. But the makers of that film have fixed the date now for Republic Day. Manikarnika is expected to run for a few weeks and if the film stays in the theatres for over four weeks, it will cannibalise into the collections of her own film. So Ekta Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh have decided to postpone the release of their film Mental Hai Kya? to March 29,” informs a trade source.

Mental Hai Kya? stars Rajkummar Rao, Amyra Dastur and Satish Kaushik along with Kangana and has been directed by another Telugu director Prakash Kovelamudi. Incidentally Telugu director Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi is billed as the director of Manikarnika.