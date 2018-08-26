Kangana’s ramp recollections

By Sanskriti Media

Kangana Ranaut ramp-walked down the memory lane when he walked at a recent Fashion Week event and realised that the first ramp walk she had done was for her film – Madhur Bhandarkar’s movie Fashion which also fetched her a National award.

“I remember my days of Fashion. That is the only film where I played a supermodel. I did not have any modelling experience and I had never walked the ramp before. I used to rehearse a lot and when I do these walks, it definitely takes me back to those days,’ says the Simran actress on the side-lines of the show.

The actress says that she would practice hard to walk the ramp even when she was not in the glamour business because of the desire to be in the movies and the glamour world someday. “I was a science student and used to work hard. And yes, when I was young, I never had any guarantee but I hoped that I get accepted. In the night I would rehearse in the nights. I used to wake up at night wear heels and try and impersonate the cat walks that I saw on Fashion Tv,” she smiles.