Kangana takes over as Manikarnika director!

By Sanskriti Media

We saw a picture from the sets of Manikarnika and it is a shot of this clapboard.

The name of the director on the clapboard says it is Kangana Ranaut who is the director of Manikarnika: Queen Of Jhansi. The film had started off with Krish Jagarlamudi as the director of the film.

The re-shooting of Manikarnika is currently underway at ND Studios at Karjat.

Apparently Kangana was not too happy with certain portions of the film Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi and the reshoot of the film began today at Karjat. So Kangana has taken on the mantle of the director as well replacing Krish.

One of the producers of the film Nishant Pitti confirms our story. “Yes, Kangana has taken over as the director because Krish is busy with the shooting of NTR in Hyderabad,” he affirms.

This is not the first time that Kangana has shared credits without the other person being in the picture. It can be recalled that Apurva Asrani the celebrated editor turned writer had written Simran. But Kangana came over and took credit as the writer getting him thrown out of the project despite him being one of the closest collaborators with Hansal Mehta for many years.

So Kangana who has been harbouring ambitions of becoming a director with her next film has gotten a chance to do what an Aamir Khan did with Taare Zameen Par shutting out Amole Gupte and becoming the director and relegating the latter to the ‘creative director’ post.