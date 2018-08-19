Kangana withdraws from clashing with Hrithik?

By Sanskriti Media

The Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi poster came out, but then something was amiss. What was missing was the release date of the film. While the makers had clearly announced that the film will come during Republic Day 2019 a while ago, the missing date clearly indicated that the release plans have changed and Kangana had blinked.

“Kangana and the film’s makers was keen to pitch the film opposite Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 due to the buzz it would create apart from the fact that the release date would be Republic Day. But better sense prevailed with the makers and they decided to hold back the release date till the Republic Day mayhem was over. There are other films like Cheat India and the Balasaheb Thackeray biopic Thackeray releasing and the latter has some fabulous reports and other filmmakers may not get adequate screens to make their money on that day. The fear of Thackeray is still looming large for filmmakers and the release date has been withheld,” says a source.

Meanwhile Kangana has also started shooting for Mental Hai Kya? History has it that Kangana’s film Queen was a huge hit and when released in March 2014 and when it was soon followed by Revolver Rani within six weeks of the earlier release, the latter failed. So, the makers of both films will be cautious when to release both films.