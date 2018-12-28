Karan and Rohit manage to solve problem

By Sanskriti Media

Long ago when the Munni Badnaam Hui number became a hit, the owners of Zandu Balm had taken objection to the usage of the name in the film’s hit number which saw Salman Khan dancing with Malaika Arora. Thankfully the makers managed to get the brand Emami on board to ensure that they got their share of mileage as well.

For the second part when the Fevicol song was being shot, the makers woke up early and got Pidilite on board before any controversy erupted.

However, when Simmba was being made the makers Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty did not realise that they would get into a trademark issue over the title. After Sona Beverages Pvt Ltd objected to the usage of their trademark Simba as the film’s title, Rohit Shetty and gang have finally managed to strike a deal with the owner Prabhtej Singh Bhatia and get the brand on board before the film’s release.

The said company also got its share of mileage at a promotional event on the eve of the film’s release.

“We are thankful to Prabhtej for licensing SIMBA trademark for my upcoming film Simmba.” Says Rohit now.

Bollywood is more or less a little less literate when it comes to using copyrighted and trade mark names as they have been used to lifting film scripts and tunes mercilessly. Hopefully good sense prevails.